Hedges plea

RESIDENTS of Sonning Common have been asked to cut the hedges outside their homes.

The parish council has sent letters to the owners of about 20 properties where the hedges are overgrown.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said some hedges were so overgrown that they were narrowing pavements.

He said: “It obstructs people, especially if they are disabled and in wheelchairs. We are saying, ‘Please can you cut hedges back?’ On the whole, residents are very obliging.”

