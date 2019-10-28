Winter help

Monday, 28 October 2019

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will hold an information tea party at the village hall on Monday, November 11 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Age UK and Oxfordshire Trading Standards will be among the stallholders. They will each give a five-minute presentation on the services they provide during the winter. 

Refreshments will be provided.

