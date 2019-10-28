Winter help

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will hold an information tea party at the village hall on Monday, November 11 from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Age UK and Oxfordshire Trading Standards will be among the stallholders. They will each give a five-minute presentation on the services they provide during the winter.
Refreshments will be provided.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say