Man running half marathon once a month in aid of sons’ football team

A MAN from Sonning Common is running a half marathon or trial every month this year to raise money for his sons’ football club.

Paul Hodges, 51, of Blounts Court Road, is trying to raise more than £660 for Rotherfield United.

The club, which is based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, will put the money towards its benevolent fund, which helps children continue playing even if their parents cannot afford membership.

Mr Hodges completed his eighth half marathon in Henley earlier this month.

He came 96th out of 421 finishers in a time of one hour and 44 minutes and was supported by his wife Wendy, 50, and their two sons, Freddie, 11, and George, nine.

Mr Hodges said: “It was really good. The running conditions were great and it was easier than I expected because I had trained properly.

“People were talking and supporting each other and the marshals and cadets, who were giving out water, were brilliant.” He began his races in January when he ran the Farnborough half marathon in a time of one hour and 43 minutes.

Since then he has completed half marathons in Wokingham, Reading, Bracknell and Boston in Lincolnshire, all in similar times.

He completed the Hull half marathon in June but took more than two hours as he was suffering from a flu-type virus.

He also completed a 16-mile cross-country trail run in Bath in July and one on the Isle of Wight in August and last month ran the Bristol half marathon.

Mr Hodges said he wanted to crack the one hour and 40 minutes mark before the year is over.

He said: “If I can get my personal best that would be great. If I do that, then I feel like I’ll have achieved something.

“I will probably keep running whatever happens. I won’t do one a month but I’ll keep running until I get to that point.”

His next races are in Marlow and

Portsmouth.

To make a donation, visit www.just

giving.com/crowdfunding/paul-hodges-rotherfield-united

Meanwhile, a man originally from Sonning Common took part in the Henley Standard 10km to raise money for the Fish volunteer centre in the village.

Liam Proudlock, 56, who now lives in London, was joined by his son Billy, 25, and Billy’s girlfriend Kat Coleman, 25.

They were supported by Mr Proudlock’s mother Anne, 80, who lives in Marchwood Avenue, Emmer Green. The family want to raise money for the charity because it provides Mrs Proudlock with transport so she can maintain her social life and have already made £400.

Mr Proudlock, who grew up in Grove Road, came fifth in the race in a time of 44 minutes and 14 seconds.

He said: “It’s a great and friendly event but with a competitive edge. I was just so happy and glad to have made it.

He added: “It’s quite a social thing that Fish do. My mum has used them for quite a few years about two or three times a week. They enable her to get out, go to visit people and go shopping, so they are really useful.

“They are very nice people who look after the people they take out. They bring people who can’t get out together. A lot of them have not seen each other in years.

“My mum has reacquainted herself with some of my friends’ parents whom she met years ago from when I was at Sonning Common primary and Chiltern Edge School.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2OuIsNd