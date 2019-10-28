Pub fundraiser

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
Monday, 28 October 2019
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
More than 50 people attended the event at the Hare & Hounds pub in Woodlands Road. There was also a tombola.
Organiser Carol Johnson thanked landlords Mick and Claire Sugg, saying: “Without their help and kindness. we would never have reached our target.”
28 October 2019
