Boy’s boost for charity

A BOY from Sonning Common raised more than £400 for charity by holding a coffee morning. 

Henry Cook, 11, who has Asperger’s syndrome, held the event at his home in Peppard Road in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

He served tea and cake to his guests, who included friends, neighbours and teachers.

He also sold key rings and door hangers which he had made and decorated using pyrography.

In May, Henry held a cake sale and raised £50 for Path Hill Outdoors in Goring Heath, which supports children who struggle with traditional education.

