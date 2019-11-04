Extension proposal

Disabled access at station to improve
Monday, 04 November 2019
PLANS to extend a house in Sonning Common have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.
Lee Macbeth wants to create two more bedrooms at her three-bedroom, sem-detached home in Rowan Close. The two-storey side extension would replace the garage.
Mr Macbeth said he would minimise disruption to his neighbours.
The council is due to make a decision by December 23.
