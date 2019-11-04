THE fourth annual Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place in the evening of Friday, December 19.

Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets, starting at 5.45pm. The route has still to be finalised.

The event, which is organised by residents, will be raising money for the village youth club and the Sonning Common first responders.

Last year, £884.36 was raised. Half of this was donated to the Fish Volunteer Centre and the other half to the first responders. More than £2,000 has been raised in the three years it has been running.