Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Santa on a tractor

THE fourth annual Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place in the evening of Friday, December 19.

Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets, starting at 5.45pm. The route has still to be finalised.

The event, which is organised by residents, will be raising money for the village youth club and the Sonning Common first responders.

Last year, £884.36 was raised. Half of this was donated to the Fish Volunteer Centre and the other half to the first responders. More than £2,000 has been raised in the three years it has been running.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33