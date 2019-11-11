16 fun days in holidays

SIXTEEN fun days for children will take place in Sonning Common during the Easter and summer holidays next year.

They will be run by Penny Snowden and Amanda Watkins-Cooke, of the Active Leader Programme, which teaches young people how to run events and activities to help them find work.

The parish council has secured a £9,180 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to pay for the activities.

In August, the Active Leader programme ran nine fun days in the field behind Kidmore End War Memorial Hall, which were attended by more than 600 people.

Meanwhile, children aged 15 and over have been invited to go on an Active Leader course, which is being supported by Go Active South Oxfordshire.

They will learn leadership skills and receive employment during the four fun days in the Easter holidays and 12 in the summer break.

The course, which will run from February 17 to 20, costs £50 per person but the teenagers will be able to earn the money back by completing their Active Leader award and helping on three of the fun days.

Mrs Snowden said: “Anyone can sign up for the course provided that they are willing to join in.”

To book, email amanda@

activeleaders.co.uk