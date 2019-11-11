Festive lunch

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common who live alone are invited to a Christmas Day lunch.
A traditional turkey meal with all the trimmings will be served at the village hall in Wood Lane from 12.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 and places are limited. To book, call 07588 792200 or visit Occasions in Wood Lane, from Tuesday.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say