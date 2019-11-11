Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Exercise for the mind

SONNING Common Primary School will take part in a charity campaign in January.

The Grove Road school is encouraging pupils, teachers, parents and friends to get involved with Red January for Mind in which participants can request sponsorship for completing some exercise every day.

The campaign is designed to improve people’s mental wellbeing and raise awareness about how sport can ameliorate mental health issues.

Year 2 teacher Katie Green said: “Mental health affects everyone in the school community in different ways, so let's make a positive difference together.”

To register with the school, visit https://bit.ly/2JLD6Kq

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33