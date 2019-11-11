Exercise for the mind

SONNING Common Primary School will take part in a charity campaign in January.

The Grove Road school is encouraging pupils, teachers, parents and friends to get involved with Red January for Mind in which participants can request sponsorship for completing some exercise every day.

The campaign is designed to improve people’s mental wellbeing and raise awareness about how sport can ameliorate mental health issues.

Year 2 teacher Katie Green said: “Mental health affects everyone in the school community in different ways, so let's make a positive difference together.”

To register with the school, visit https://bit.ly/2JLD6Kq