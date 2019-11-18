Business networking group marks sixth anniversary

A BUSINESS group in Sonning Common has celebrated its sixth anniversary.

More than 20 people from Sonning Common Business Collaboration met at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road for the occasion.

They listened to a talk by guest speaker Susie Jackson, from the Live Well Collective in Caversham, about wellbeing in business.

She spoke about the importance of taking time away from work if you are self-employed and recommended meditation, baking, colouring, gardening and music as effective ways to unwind.

After the talk, the guests were served Prosecco by pub landlord Rob Blues.

Kathryn Fell, who lives in the village, started the group after leaving her career in marketing and becoming a self-employed photographer.

She thought it would be good for people who might find networking difficult. Ms Fell said: “When you are self-employed you need to get out and network but this is also good because it supports other businesses.

“People have got quite a few new customers out of it and we have developed friendships between each other as well.

“We refer to each other a lot because we want to, not because it’s a networking group and we feel we have to. Sometimes when you have a problem you can speak to someone else and build up trust and a rapport so you do not feel on your own.” The group now meets at the pub about every six weeks.

Keith Jefferies, managing director of Jefferies Accountancy Services in Henley, said: “I’ve been coming more or less since the start. Because it’s a small group you really get to know people.

“I’ve had a few clients from it and other people using my services and I’ve given other people work too. It is a really good group and Kathryn has done a really good job.”