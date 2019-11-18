Monday, 18 November 2019

First aid class

A FIRST aid class for parents and child carers will be held at Sonning Common village hall on November 28 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Participants will learn CPR and the recovery position as well as how to deal with choking, burns, head injuries and meningitis.

The class has been organised by Ladybird First Aid and costs £20. Those who complete it will receive a certificate.

To book, email rachel
@ladybirdfirstaid.com

