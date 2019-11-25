Primary school unveils new bike shed with 20 racks

A NEW bicycle shed has been installed at Sonning Common Primary School.

The timber building, which cost £3,800, is located opposite the school’s reception and has racks for 20 bikes.

It was constructed by Cliff Readings, of Guardian Fencing Southern in Reading, and the racks were supplied by Rob Bowen, of

A W Cycles in Henley Road, Caversham.

The school’s parent-teacher association paid for the shed with money raised at its summer fair and September colour run. Pupils decorated the interior with an image of marine life made from old plastic bottle caps. The school is also collecting rainwater by connecting a water butt to the shed’s drainpipe. This will be used to water plants in the school garden.

Association chairwoman Amy O’Connor said: “We’re really pleased with it — it’s a lovely structure.

“We realised there was a demand for more space earlier this year because our old shed was needed for storage.

“The kids love it and have enjoyed decorating it with recycled art.”

Mr Bowen said: “I’m really happy to see so many bikes here.”