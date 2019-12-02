Library hours

Monday, 02 December 2019

THE library in Sonning Common will be closed for the Christmas holiday from 5pm on Monday, December 23 to 9am on Thursday, January 2. 

Librarian Rosemary Dunstan said: “After two years of being open between Christmas and new year, it has now been decided that it was a waste of money as so few people used the library.”

