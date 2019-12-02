Library hours

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
THE library in Sonning Common will be closed for the Christmas holiday from 5pm on Monday, December 23 to 9am on Thursday, January 2.
Librarian Rosemary Dunstan said: “After two years of being open between Christmas and new year, it has now been decided that it was a waste of money as so few people used the library.”
02 December 2019
