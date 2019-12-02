Market outing

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised a trip to Winchester Christmas market on Tuesday (December 3).
Tickets cost £12 and the charity’s minibus will pick up from the village hall at 9.15am.
The charity will also take people to Redfields Home of Garden & Living in Fleet next Friday (December 6), where attractions include Christmas displays and refreshments. Tickets cost £10.
To book, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say