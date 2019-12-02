Market outing

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised a trip to Winchester Christmas market on Tuesday (December 3).

Tickets cost £12 and the charity’s minibus will pick up from the village hall at 9.15am.

The charity will also take people to Redfields Home of Garden & Living in Fleet next Friday (December 6), where attractions include Christmas displays and refreshments. Tickets cost £10.

To book, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.