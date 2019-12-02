Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Market outing

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised a trip to Winchester Christmas market on Tuesday (December 3).

Tickets cost £12 and the charity’s minibus will pick up from the village hall at 9.15am.

The charity will also take people to Redfields Home of Garden & Living in Fleet next Friday (December 6), where attractions include Christmas displays and refreshments. Tickets cost £10.

To book, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33