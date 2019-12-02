Celebrating victories

A CELEBRATION to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day next year may be held in Sonning Common.

The parish council is to discuss the idea at its next meeting.

Councillor Dirk Jones has proposed that the council sets aside a grants fund of £2,000 to support residents who wish to organise events.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said he believed the village would mark the occasion even if the money was not ring-fenced.

He said: “It’s pretty certain it will go ahead. Quite how is another matter. It will be dealt with at the next meeting.”

VE Day on May 8 marks the end of the war against Germany while VJ Day on August 15 marks the day of the Japanese surrender.

Meanwhile, the council has paid about £600 for a new snowplough and sweeper for use in a cold snap this winter.