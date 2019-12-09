Road closure

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
KENNYLANDS Road in Sonning Common will be closed for more than two weeks next month.
This is to allow a sewer pipe to be connected.
The work will begin on Monday, January 13 and is expected to finish on Friday, January 31.
The closure will be signposted and will not apply to emergency services vehicles.
Drivers can use an alternative route via Wood Lane and Peppard Road.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say