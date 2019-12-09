Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

KENNYLANDS Road in Sonning Common will be closed for more than two weeks next month.

This is to allow a sewer pipe to be connected.

The work will begin on Monday, January 13 and is expected to finish on Friday, January 31.

The closure will be signposted and will not apply to emergency services vehicles.

Drivers can use an alternative route via Wood Lane and Peppard Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33