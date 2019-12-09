Librarian braves leeches and rain on charity trek

A LIBRARIAN from Sonning Common completed a charity trek in India despite attracting leeches while walking in torrential rain.

Rosemary Dunstan, 63, took part in the 10-day expedition to Kerala, in the south-west of the country, with 16 other people and local guides.

She raised more than £1,000 for the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

Mrs Dunstan, who lives in Birch Close and manages the village library, has visited India previously, volunteering in Jodhpur in 2013 and trekking in the Himalayas in 2015.

This time she was walking in the Western Ghats, starting at the colonial hill station in Munnar and going over hills and through forests as well as tea plantations and farmland.

The group spent six days travelling and four days trekking. Accommodation was a mixture of hotels and tents.

Mrs Dunstan said: “The hotels were quite basic. They didn’t do repairs very well or at all. There were damp patches on the walls and stains. It wasn’t luxury.”

The group climbed the 2,630m Meesapulimala Peak on the second day. The next day, when the rain was at its heaviest, they visited Top Station. On day four they completed a circular route through the surrounding area, passing villages where they were greeted by locals.

Mrs Dunstan said: “It was steeper than I was expecting and it was so wet. Coming down was more hazardous. I think everyone slipped and fell in the mud — even the guides. There was one chap who rolled into someone else and they fell down, so we spread out to ensure that it didn’t happen again.

“Luckily there were no injuries but it made my legs ache and I was out of breath.

“The paths were muddy, stony and criss-crossed with fallen branches or tree roots, all seemingly designed to trip the unwary.

“At times the only things keeping me upright were my trekking poles, especially when there were streams to be crossed using slippery wet stepping stones, or basic wooden pole bridges.”

Many of the trekkers picked up leeches but Mrs Dunstan’s protective trousers stopped the creatures from attaching themselves to her legs.

She said: “There were one or two on the first day but more on days two and three. We had trousers and leech socks over the top, which are supposed to prevent them from getting to our legs but they didn’t work very well.

“The trousers I had on were designed to prevent insects getting through and they also stopped the leeches.

“We were told ‘don’t stop to remove the leeches’ because as soon as you stop everybody else has to and once that happens they have another opportunity to get up your boots and on to your legs. We were told we’d get rid of them all at the end.

“I had 10 in between my trousers and my socks. They got through the first layer but didn’t get any further. I had to remove leeches from my feet later in the evening though. One chap had to have his legs bandaged. We got cross with them as it was very difficult. If we pulled them off with our fingers they started having a bite of those.

“At least three members of our group had blood running freely down their legs as a result of so many leech bites. They inject an anti-coagulant when they bite.

“I found one in my overnight bag which proved impossible to kill. I tried squishing it in a plastic bag, but it still kept moving. In the end I had to flick it away, outside the tent, leaving it to bite another day.”

She said despite the difficulties it was a good trip and she enjoyed the company.

“We laughed and cried together, helped each other and supported each other and we all completed the challenge,” she said.

“India is a beautiful and fascinating country. The views were good when you could see them. It seemed to be tea plantations for mile after mile.

“We also went to a tea museum where they showed us a very old film about how they harvested it.”

The poor weather reduced the amount of time the group ultimately spent trekking.

“Unfortunately the weather wasn’t that kind until the last day,” she said. “That day we were supposed to go on a six-hour trek and four-hour drive in a minibus.

“It turned out to be the other way around because part of the road had been closed due to a landslide.”

Mrs Dunstan said the group enjoyed good curries throughout the trip and a pleasant night on a house boat in Alleppey, where they enjoyed beers and more curry.

Mrs Dunstan, who paid her own expenses, hopes to raise a total of £2,000. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/33Ml6rf