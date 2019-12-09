Importance of eye care

A TALK about eye health will take place at Sonning Common Health Centre.

Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo, of Frost Borneo opticians in Henley, will give the presentation on Thursday, January 30 from 1.30pm.

The talk has been organised by the centre’s patient participation group and all are welcome to attend.

According to the Royal National Institute of Blind People, at least half of all cases of sight loss are avoidable but more than 14 million adults in the UK have not had an eye test for more than two years.

The talk is free to attend but numbers are limited.

To book, email schcppg@gmail.com

• The health centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Patients are urged to ensure they have an adequate supply of repeat medication throughout the festive period.