Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poster prize

SONNING Common Primary School is bidding to win £20,000 by taking part in the Aldi Kit for Schools promotion. 

Pupils use stickers to make a poster of Team GB athletes due to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Shoppers can collect a sticker every time they spend more than £30 at the supermarket. There are 300 stickers that make up the poster.

In return for a completed poster, the school receives new sports kit and could be one of the 20 schools that will receive the cash prize.

Stickers should be donated at the school office in Grove Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33