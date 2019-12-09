Poster prize

SONNING Common Primary School is bidding to win £20,000 by taking part in the Aldi Kit for Schools promotion.

Pupils use stickers to make a poster of Team GB athletes due to take part in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Shoppers can collect a sticker every time they spend more than £30 at the supermarket. There are 300 stickers that make up the poster.

In return for a completed poster, the school receives new sports kit and could be one of the 20 schools that will receive the cash prize.

Stickers should be donated at the school office in Grove Road.