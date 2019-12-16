School fair raises £4,000

MORE than 500 people attended a Christmas fair at Sonning Common Primary School.

Attractions included Santa’s Grotto run by Pete and Chrissy Matthews and a secret present room where children could find their parents gifts.

Children’s games included Santa’s present race, where players tried to throw small bean bags into a cardboard chimney.

There was also face-painting, a clay workshop run by the pre-school, cake and craft stalls and tombolas for adults and children.

Refreshments included hot dogs, pizza, soup, mince pies and mulled wine.

Shetland pony Chicco was also present for the children to pat.

The school choir, recorder club and glee club performed for their parents.

The event was organised by the parent-teacher association, whose chairwoman Amy O’Connor was giving away wooden discs featuring the school’s name and oak tree logo.

She said: “It was a really good event. The atmosphere was brilliant with lots of people and former pupils coming in.

“Chicco comes every year and is dressed up as a reindeer. The kids love seeing him.”

The fair raised more than £4,100, which will be used to fund workshops at the school in Grove Road and for about 10 new touch-screen tablets.