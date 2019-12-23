Memorial carols tour

CAROL singers will tour Sonning Common on Sunday evening to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of a villager.

John Lambourne, 80, who died on December 1, used to install an illuminated Christmas display in the garden at his bungalow in Kennylands Road to raise money for the London children’s hospital.

The lights would be switched on each night in December and neighbours and visitors would place donations in a locked box.

Mr Lambourne and his wife Carole started collecting in 2013 and raised more than £10,000.

Mrs Lambourne was surprised to learn about the carols tour.

She said: “I’m really overwhelmed. People have been so lovely and I have had more than 100 cards and letters. He was a lovely man.”