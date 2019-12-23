Surgery’s 50

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
SONNING Common Health Centre is appealing to former staff to join its 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday, June 28 2020.
For more information, call 0118 972 1615.
23 December 2019
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
