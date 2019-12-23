Resurfacing work held up by rain

WORK to resurface part of Lea Road Park in Sonning Common has been delayed by wet weather.

It started at the beginning of last month and was expected to last two weeks but the rain has made the ground too muddy for contractor Star Rubber Environmental to continue.

The company has apologised to residents, saying: “We have incurred delays due to the overly wet weather.

“The difficulty we face is the conditions causing the ground to become sodden and therefore we are limited to the movement of machinery.

“We do not wish to cause unnecessary damage to the existing landscape within the park as well as the access pathway.

“We also have to be very mindful of the extent to which mud is carried from the site on to the roads and pavements.

“We have pulled away from site on several occasions to try to allow the ground to drain the water. However, there has not been a period of prolonged dryness.

“Our apologies for the delay in works and we trust you will understand the difficult circumstances.”