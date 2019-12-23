Village carol singers raise £500

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
ABOUT 90 people took part in carol singing outside Sonning Common village hall.
They sang O Little Town of Bethlehem, In the Bleak Midwinter, Away in a Manger and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, among others.
Visitors were served refreshments inside the hall and there was also a raffle.
The event was organised by Nottakwire, a singing group which provides tuition and social events for its members, and raised £500. Organisers donated £200 to Sonning Common magazine and £150 each to the village youth club and the Friends of Sonning Common Library.
Margaret Moola, who runs Nottakwire, said: “We normally hold a Christmas concert but this was something we had not done before and wanted to hold for our members. It was a lovely occasion.
“We are a very friendly group. Some people have been with us for 10 years. For some it’s a lifeline. We have had many people who have passed through our doors who have been very ill and took part to feel better.”
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say