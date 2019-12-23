Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village carol singers raise £500

Village carol singers raise £500

ABOUT 90 people took part in carol singing outside Sonning Common village hall.

They sang O Little Town of Bethlehem, In the Bleak Midwinter, Away in a Manger and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, among others.

Visitors were served refreshments inside the hall and there was also a raffle. 

The event was organised by Nottakwire, a singing group which provides tuition and social events for its members, and raised £500. Organisers donated £200 to Sonning Common magazine and £150 each to the village youth club and the Friends of Sonning Common Library.

Margaret Moola, who runs Nottakwire, said: “We normally hold a Christmas concert but this was something we had not done before and wanted to hold for our members. It was a lovely occasion.

“We are a very friendly group. Some people have been with us for 10 years. For some it’s a lifeline. We have had many people who have passed through our doors who have been very ill and took part to feel better.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33