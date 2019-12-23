Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive fair with Nepalese fare

Festive fair with Nepalese fare

ABOUT 800 people attended a two-day Nepalese Christmas fair at Sonning Common village hall.

It was organised to showcase the country’s traditional crafts and clothing.

Traders sold jewellery and handbags while some visitors sampled traditional Nepalese chicken dumplings at a food stall.

A DJ played disco music and Paul Jenkins, who leads the village’s Christmas tractor run every year, pretended to be Father Christmas.

Organiser Gambhir Raj Khatry, from Reading, had also invited artisans and charities from the village.

Volunteers from the Fish volunteer centre in Kennylands Road sang Christmas carols and held a tombola. They raised about £40.

Books 4 Nepal sold books to raise money for a new library in Jibajibe village in the country’s Rasuwa district and raised more than £220.

Mr Khatry said he had received positive feedback about the fair.

“There was a great atmosphere,” he said. “I loved it because I could see people’s smiling faces and that everyone was happy. It’s nice to bring a little bit of happiness at Christmas time.

“People enjoyed the dumplings, too. They’re one of the most popular foods in Nepal.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33