Women win hamper and gift set

TWO women won the final two Henley Standard Christmas competitions.

Josephine Mears, 75, of Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, won a £50 Tesco Christmas hamper containing food and drink from the company’s Finest range, including a luxury Belgian biscuit selection, Earl Grey tea, mince-pie filled cookies, Malbec, lemon dill black pepper sauce, pitted olives, cranberry sauce, rich fruit cake, Christmas pudding and a savoury selection box.

Mrs Mears, whose entry was chosen at random, said: “It’s lovely. Every little helps when you are a widow. I’m really pleased.”

She spent Christmas with her family in Tilehurst. Caroline Cousins, of King’s Road, Henley won a £32 Waitrose festive food gift set, which includes a royal iced fruit cake, milk chocolate butter caramels, eight mini Christmas crackers, 12 mini all-butter mince pies, sour cherry and almond flavour mallows and Scottish shortbread stars.

Mrs Cousins said she would enjoy the food with her husband David, daughter Lorna and her parents.

She said: “I’m delighted. It’s a lovely start to Christmas. I don’t ever expect to win but I always enter because if you're not in it, you can’t win it.

“It will be enjoyed with the family over Christmas and will last a few days I would have thought.”