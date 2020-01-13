Better year...

THE late-night shopping festival in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 13 January 2020
THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration networking group will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Monday from 10.30am to noon.
The event is open to sole traders, small businesses and charities in the village and surrounding areas.
The theme will be how to make the new year a success.
For more information, email kathrynfellphotography
@hotmail.co.uk
