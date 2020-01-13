Running days

GROUP running sessions will take place in Sonning Common weekly during the spring.

These will take place at Millennium Field from 5.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday from March 2 to April 6.

The sessions, which have been organised by the Active Leaders programme, are open to all but children under 13 should be accompanied by an adult.

It costs £1 to take part and proceeds will go towards sports equipment for 16 children’s fun days to be held in the village at Easter and in the summer.

For more information, email amanda@activeleaders.co.uk