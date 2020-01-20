Monday, 20 January 2020

Bus diversion

PART of Kennylands Road in Sonning Common will remain closed until the end of the month.

Oxfordshire County Council is carrying out excavations to install a new sewer connection.

Reading Buses’ number 25, 82, 83 and 84 services will be affected by the work.

The number 25 bus will be diverted via the B481, omitting Kennylands Road and Wood Lane. All stops will be observed along the diversion, including the temporary bus stop in Peppard Road by the Wood Lane junction.

Services 82, 83 and 84 will be diverted via the B401. 

For more information, call 0118 959 4000.

