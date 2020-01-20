Monday, 20 January 2020

Work at play area delayed

A MEETING will be held between a contractor and Sonning Common Parish Council about delays to work at the Lea Road play area in the village.

The work started in November and was scheduled to last for two weeks but wet weather forced Star Rubber Environmental  to pause because the ground became too muddy and the work risked further damage.

The company has already apologised to residents, saying that it is waiting for a dry spell to complete the job.

The council said there was probably about nine days of work to complete.

