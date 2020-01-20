New doctor

A TRAINEE GP will start work at Sonning Common Health Centre next month.

Dr Franciso Montero has a six-month placement at the centre in Wood Lane.

He replaces trainee doctor Abi Taylor, who is leaving after a year, and joins two other trainees, Dr Phanida Fung and Dr Cranna Pinto.

The centre also has a new healthcare assistant. Gemma Collins will undertake a range of clinical duties such as blood pressure checks and dressings.