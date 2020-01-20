Library help

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
CUSTOMERS at Waitrose in Henley can raise money for Sonning Common library this month.
They are invited to take part in the store’s Community Matters project in which shoppers place tokens in a box at the end of their shop.
The library in Grove Road will receive a donation from the store based on the number of tokens shoppers place in the box.
20 January 2020
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ...
