Monday, 20 January 2020

Library help

CUSTOMERS at Waitrose in Henley can raise money for Sonning Common library this month.

They are invited to take part in the store’s Community Matters project in which shoppers place tokens in a box at the end of their shop.

The library in Grove Road will receive a donation from the store based on the number of tokens shoppers place in the box.

