Why it’s important to look after your eyes

ABOUT 30 people attended a talk about eye health at Sonning Common Health Centre.

It was delivered by Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo, of Frost Borneo opticians in Henley.

They spoke about a range of conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and dry eyes as well as blepharitis, which is inflammation of the eyelids and can be caused by bacteria or a skin condition such as atopic dermatitis.

The talk was organised by the patient participation group at the health centre in Wood Lane.

Member David Whitehead, from Sonning Common, said: “In the patient participation group we’re generally looking at the health issues that impact on the general population and we want to educate.

“That’s what we’re really all about. Our role is to act between the patients, doctors and professionals here, helping them to get information out to patients.”

Felllow member Gary Jones, from Henley, said: “A lot of people never go to the optician because their sight tends to deteriorate gradually and they’re not aware of it.

“I thought it was an excellent talk and superbly presented. There were things that we learnt and some very good questions from the floor.”

Mr Frost said: “The aim was to talk about the conditions that affect us as we get older so that people can understand the importance of having a regular eye examination even though they feel they can see perfectly well as a lot of conditions have no symptoms.

“It’s so important to have your eyes checked regularly.”

Pictured, left to right, are Gary Jones, Neil Frost, Catalina Borneo and David Whitehead