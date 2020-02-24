Monday, 24 February 2020

Comedy show

THE Chiltern Players are to stage Forget-Me-Knot, a comedy by David Tristram.

The play is about a Leicester man apparently suffering from amnesia and how he is identified.

The production at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, will run from Thursday to Saturday, April 23 to 25. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10.  To book, call 07512 392625 or visit Occasions in Wood Lane, Sonning Common.

