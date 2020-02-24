Monday, 24 February 2020

Special visit

SIXTEEN students at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common are to be given a tour of Parliament.

The visit on Wednesday, March 25 has been organised by the school’s humanities department and the pupils have been chosen because of their academic achievement, interest in law or politics or because they are in positions of responsibility, such as on the school council.

The children will also take part in a workshop about representation and voting.

