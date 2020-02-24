Children’s home is still ‘good’

A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common has retained its “good” rating following an inspection.

Florence House in Baskerville Road was visited by Ofsted inspectors on December 10 and 11.

The home cares for five children with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, complex needs and behavioural difficulties.

The inspectors found the overall experiences and progress of the children and young people was “good”.

Their report said there was a good level of protection and help and the effectiveness of managers and leaders was “outstanding”.

It praised the staff, saying morale was positive and evident in the efforts put into understanding each child’s needs.

It said they had training in the use of communication aids, which allowed them to convey messages and involve children when making decisions.

The staff were also found to use body language and facial expressions to interpret the children’s wishes and feelings and infer likes and dislikes.

In future, it wants staff to ensure they record any measure of discipline or restraint in relation to a child’s behaviour within 24 hours of the incident.

The report also stated that children who cannot or do not verbalise have the right to have their wishes, views and feelings respected.

The manager and staff responded to the children’s requests promptly whenever possible.

Rachel Redgwell, managing director of provider Calcot Services for Children, said: “We are exceptionally proud of the team and children at Florence House being led by a committed and dedicated manager, Martin Honour.

“The report highlights the excellent progress children make in the home alongside opportunities they have to succeed. It was a pleasure for Ofsted to recognise the home’s progress and also the outstanding leadership provided by the management team.

“We would also like to acknowledge the welcome we have received from the community and for their continued support.”