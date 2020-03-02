Easter library hours

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
SONNING Common library will have limited opening hours over the Easter weekend.
It will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday, April 14.
It will be open on Saturday, April 11 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say