Monday, 09 March 2020
THE Sonning Common village quiz will take place at the primary school in Grove Road next Friday (March 13) from 7.30pm.
Organisers are accepting entries from teams of up to six people.
The cost is £4 per player and all profits go to the primary school. To enter, call 0118 972 2448.
