Help wanted

SONNING Common Youth Club is appealing for more helpers. Applicants should be at least 18 years old and have to undertake an advanced DBS disclosure.

The club meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information, email organiser Suny Smithers via sunny.clubsc@gmail.com