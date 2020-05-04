A 50th anniversary celebration at Sonning Common Health Centre has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place at the GP practice off Wood Lane on Sunday, June 28.

It has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 13 providing the Government’s restrictions on people’s movements and interaction have been lifted. If that is not possible, it will take place next summer.

Past employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.