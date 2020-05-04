Monday, 04 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Postponed

A 50th anniversary celebration at Sonning Common Health Centre has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place at the GP practice off Wood Lane on Sunday, June 28.

It has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 13 providing the Government’s restrictions on people’s movements and interaction have been lifted. If that is not possible, it will take place next summer.

Past employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33