Gymnasts try ‘Family Olympics’

A GYMNASTICS group based in Sonning Common has helped its members and families stay active during the coronavirus lockdown.

Every week it has sent out training and activities for all abilities, ranging from children in pre-school to recreational and competitive gymnasts.

Challenges have included completing a headstand, balancing individually and with family members, learning stretching techniques and designing their own competition costumes.

Rebecca Taylor, the club’s director, has also been following gymnasts from around the world on social media and sharing their exercise sessions for members to follow. She has also devised a “Family Olympics” which involves arts and crafts activities as well as physical ones. Tasks include printing off and colouring in the Olympic rings and making an Olympic torch, medals and flags.

Them there re are 11 events including beam exercise, monster jump, floor exercise, cup flips, marathon, rhythmic gymnastics, slalom run, basketball javelin throw, long jump and relay race.