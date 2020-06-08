Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute

RESIDENTS of Sonning Common sang and played musical instruments to entertain their neighbours and celebrate key workers tacking the coronavirus pandemic.

About 30 villagers met up in Essex Way for the final nationwide Clap for Carers tribute on Thursday evening last week. It was the 10th time they had taken part in the weekly event.

Roger Simmonds used a microphone to sing Peggy Sue by Buddy Holly and All I Have to Do Is Dream by the Everly Brothers, accompanied by Linda Scottorn on a Roland keyboard.

Mrs Scottorn also performed with guitarist Graham Edwards, who sang We’ll Meet Again by Dame Vera Lynn and Misty by Erroll Garner.

Mr Simmonds said: “Performing is great and it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t go right or it’s out of tune. It’s just a great experience for people who are on their own.

“It brings everyone together to watch. We’re all over 50 and it’s just about meeting as socially as we can. I think it’s very important. I’m fortunate I’ve still got good health but there are a lot of people here who are housebound. We’ve got 10 people over 90.”

Mr Simmonds said he would be sad to see the end of the weekly clapping tribute, as suggested by its founder Annemarie Plas, from London.

He said: “It will be disappointing for people here but we will definitely be marking VJ Day as we did VE Day. Hopefully we won’t still have the problem of keeping 2m apart.”

Mrs Scottorn said: “It’s nice to do something happy and normal in these strange times. It’s a bit of fun and for some of the residents this is the only social contact they get all week.”

Mr Edwards added: “I think it means quite a lot to people.”

Andrea and Vince Golder said that making lots of noise was also good for the staff at the Abbeycrest Care Home nearby.

Mrs Golder said: “They can hear our road when they leave work and are waiting at the bus stop.”

Vanessa Ogston, 89, watched proceedings with her live-in carer Liz Olsen, 68.

Ms Olsen said: “This is wonderful, marvellous, and I think it should continue. It’s lovely and I’m so happy.”