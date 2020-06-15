70 pupils return to school

ABOUT 70 pupils returned to Sonning Common Primary School on Monday.

Children in reception, year 1 and year 6 arrived at the school in Grove Road at different times to prevent them from mixing.

They were separated into “bubbles” of no more than 15 children and each group was supervised by two members of staff.

Headteacher Chris Hirst took each child’s temperature to ensure they were not displaying any coronavirus symptoms and administered hand sanitiser.

A one-way system has been created for the pupils to follow and there are 2m markers reminding them to keep their distance from each other.

Each classroom has its own cleaning box with disinfectant and teachers wipe down equipment and surfaces before and after each lesson.

The children wash their hands regularly and their breaks in the playground or school field are staggered to stop them mixing in large numbers.

The bubbles come in on different days of the week to limit the number of children in at any one time.

Meanwhile, about 300 children in years 2 to 5 remain at home in line with the Government’s guidance. They are being taught the curriculum online via Google Classroom.

Mr Hirst said the staff were pleased to have the children back.

“It’s a massive relief but incredibly frustrating that there’s still a significant number of children not in school,” he said. “I’m not sure when they will be coming back.

“We’ve had quite a few emails from parents saying we’re doing an amazing job. They were a bit apprehensive but we’re trying to keep things as normal as possible while ensuring the pupils remain safe.”