President’s book shop in garage

A TEMPORARY book store has been set up in Sonning Common by the Women’s Institute.

Jenny Ward, who is president of the village WI branch, has converted the garage at her terraced home in Lea Road into a mock library.

The village library in Grove Road is closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic so she wanted to provide an alternative.

The books have been supplied by fellow members of the WI and other residents and cost 50p each or £1 for three. All proceeds will go to Henley food bank.

Visitors are invited to knock on Mrs Ward’s front door from 9am to noon on weekdays and she will escort them to the garage and leave them to browse.

People are asked to remain 2m apart and payment is made via an honesty box.

Mrs Ward, 83, said: “It started off being quite small and just for WI members and as more people got to know about it we realised there was quite a large demand, which made it a bit more formal.

“I think everybody who comes buys something. It’s almost a bit like a library and I have called it the ‘WI Bookshop’.

“We have customers who come to get books for others who are in isolation.”

She said she enjoyed the chance to speak to other people because she lives alone.

“It gives me something positive to do instead of just being at home and is very good for my mental health,” said Mrs Ward.

“The WI is there to serve the community and this is one practical way we can do that.”

Mrs Ward lives at 22 Lea Road.