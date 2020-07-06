£500,000 for school

MAIDEN Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common is to receive £500,000 from the Government to improve its facilities.

The Reades Lane school will use the money to improve its energy efficiency by installing double-glazed windows and replacing doors.

Headteacher Andy Hartley said: “The school is getting a big upgrade, which is fantastic. In the winter it’s a bit draughty but the classrooms will now be more energy efficient and our canteen will be a nicer place to eat, which is important.”

Schools across the Henley constituency have been allocated a share of £434million to expand classrooms and upgrade facilities.

Henley MP John Howell added: “This funding will help ensure children have the very best possible schools and education, enabling them to gain all the knowledge and skills they need for success.”