Two held in drugs raid

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class C drugs after police raided a house in Sonning Common.

Cash, documents and electronic devices were seized at the property in Sedgewell Road during the raid on Tuesday last week.

Both men have since been released on bail.

Dc Nicola Henderson said: “Those who take part in the supplying of drugs cause substantial harm to the community.

“Officers will continue to work to prosecute those involved in criminal activity and to protect our communities from harm.

“I would like to remind everyone of the dangers of taking unknown pills.

“Despite appearances, there is no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.

“If you, or someone with you, has any problems after taking drugs, seek medical attention immediately by ringing 999.”