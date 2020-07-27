Business networking

Monday, 27 July 2020

AN outdoor networking event will be held in Sonning Common next month.

Natural Netwalking will take place from 8am to 10am on Friday, August 21.

It will start at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road and follow the Chiltern Way through Crowsley Park.

The circular 4.6-mile walk is suitable for all and includes five short hills. Dogs are welcome if they are kept on a lead.

Participants will be paired for short discussions about business. Social distancing rules whilst walking and talking will also be applied

The event has been organised by David Woodward, a graphic designer, and Nick Shanagher, a business adviser.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/393arvL

