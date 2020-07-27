Business networking

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
AN outdoor networking event will be held in Sonning Common next month.
Natural Netwalking will take place from 8am to 10am on Friday, August 21.
It will start at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road and follow the Chiltern Way through Crowsley Park.
The circular 4.6-mile walk is suitable for all and includes five short hills. Dogs are welcome if they are kept on a lead.
Participants will be paired for short discussions about business. Social distancing rules whilst walking and talking will also be applied
The event has been organised by David Woodward, a graphic designer, and Nick Shanagher, a business adviser.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/393arvL
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say