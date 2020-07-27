Road closed

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
READES Lane in Sonning Common is to close for drainage works.
The closure will be in place from Monday (July 27) to Tuesday, August 4.
Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will carry out the work.
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
