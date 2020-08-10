LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
THE trustees of Millennium Green in Sonning Common will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, September 24.
The time and venue are still to be confirmed because of the coronavirus crisis.
All are welcome to attend. For more information, email scomit1@outlook.com
10 August 2020
